The BC Wildfire Service reports the Inkaneep Creek fire is burning aggressively and is now at 300 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Inkaneep Creek fire is burning aggressively and is now at 300 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

Fortis BC says it has shut down power for 3,000 customers, will restore when safe

Wildfire concerns have prompted a controlled power outage for thousands of Fortis BC customers between Oliver and Osoyoos.

A tweet issued by Fortis around 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19 stated the utility company had interrupted power to about 3,000 customers at the request of local emergency services.

“We’ll restore service once the fire department deems it safe to do so,” said Fortis.

The Oliver Fire Department is currently responding to a large fire at Inkameep Road.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) dashboard lists a fire at Inkaneep Creek, discovered July 19 and estimated to be 300 hectares in size. According to the BCWS, the fire is located in Osoyoos band land approximately six kilometres north of Osoyoos. Personnel on site have reported the blaze is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Remainder of collapsed Kelowna crane dismantled, evacuation orders still in place
Next story
‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

Just Posted

Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a three-way tie for 11th place at the 119th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship held last week in Campbell River. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon golfer cracks top dozen at B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship

Field of Screams will return to O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen over Halloween, and you can win a pair of complimentary passes. (Morning Star - file photo)
Field of Screams to howl again at Spallumcheen ranch

Smoke above Penticton on July 19, 2021. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Stage 2 water use restrictions have been implemented by Greater Vernon Water. (Black Press file photo)
Greater Vernon Water customers face Stage 2 use restrictions