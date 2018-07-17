Wildfire remains out of control near Lake Country

Lake Country - The fire started near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream yesterday

A wildfire that sparked near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream, remains out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Information officer Brenna Ward said the wildfire remains at seven hectares in size and is 70 per cent machine guarded, but has not grown overnight.

Twenty-six fire service personnel and two helicopters are battling the blaze today, she said.

“It hasn’t grown overnight because it is 70 per cent machine guarded,” Ward said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service tweeted July 16 that crews were responding to a blaze east of Kalamalka Lake.

Lake Country residents shared their Facebook videos of water bombers collecting water from Wood Lake.

Ward advised residents to stay away from where the bombers are active. Today, helicopters will take water from Alex and Dee Lakes, she said.

The wildfire is not currently threatening any structures.

