The spot fire near Bergerac Lake was quickly extinguished by BC Wildfire Service firefighters and a blaze near Kingfisher Creek is now under control. (BC Wildfire Service Image) The spot fire near Bergerac Lake was quickly extinguished by BC Wildfire Service firefighters and a blaze near Kingfisher Creek is now under control. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters quickly extinguished a spot fire in the Ranchero area which was discovered on Sept. 4.

It is believed the Bergerac Lake Fire which was discovered after the thunderstorm on the evening of Sept. 3. The fire was about seven kilometres south of Salmon Arm, West of Highway 97B.

Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald said a fire alert which appeared on the wildfire service’s interactive map on Sept. 4 on the south slope of Mount Ida proved to be a smoke chase for crews, with no fire actually found.

East of Sicamous, wildfire service crews have the Kingfisher Creek fire which has been burning since Sept. 1 under control.

