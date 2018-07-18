UPDATE: Wildfire shuts down Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

RCMP are assisting the BC Wildfire Service with the Highway 97 closure between Summerland and Peachland.

There is an immediate closure of Highway 97 near Brent Road, in the vicinity of Antlers Beach in Peachland.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the closure was necessary for the safety of the public due to a wildfire burning towards the highway.

“RCMP would like to urge the general public to avoid the area for their own safety, and well-being, as well as the safety and well-being of emergency personnel operating in the area,” stated O’Donaghey.

Additional RCMP officers, from the South Okanagan, have also closed Highway 97 south of Peachland.

Boaters are also warned to that they must stay clear of firefighting aircrafts that are collecting water from Okanagan Lake.

———-

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 is closed between Peachland and Summerland due to a wildfire.

According to area residents the wildfire near Mount Conkle has spread and jumped the highway.

RELATED: Summerland wildfire grows to 50 hectares

BC Wildfire Service has crews in the area along with air support; however, they had no official number of crews on scene at this time.

RELATED: More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

There are more than 12 fires currently burning in the Okanagan corridor and BC Wildfire Service says they are aware of all of them and are on scene of the majority of the blazes.

The highway will be closed for several hours motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area and DriveBC is urging travellers to make alternate arrangements.

