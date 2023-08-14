Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Smoky skies have again sparked an air quality advisory.

Wildfire smoke is expected to continue impacting the North Okanagan-Shuswap region over the next 24 to 48 hours, including Cariboo (north including Quesnel) and Elk Valley.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” reads an air quality bulletin, issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

Therefore during smoky conditions they are advised to follow common sense:

• Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell.

• Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

• If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry any rescue (fast-acting) medications with you at all times and activate your personal care plan that has been designed with your family physician.

• Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.

Monitor your symptoms:

• People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.