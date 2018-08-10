Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

Smoke is starting to get thicker

Expect the haze from area wildfires to get a bit thicker as they day wears on.

Environment Canada has issued another special air quality warning, relating to ever-changing smogginess of local skies.

Their Air Quality Health Index rating currently has conditions pegged at five, which means it’s a moderate risk. For people with health complications, the elderly and infants strenuous activities should be curtailed.

For people who are in good health, there’s currently no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

READ MORE: PROTECT YOURSELF FROM SMOKY SKIES

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Environment Canada also pointed out that wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire
Next story
Woman found dead on Kamloops bike path

Just Posted

Regional District of North Okanagan to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

Public information campaign on Oct. 20 borrowing referendum will start in late August

Vernon team wins division at Canadian Death Race

Warren Yablonski and four members of the Johnston family team up to tame the Canadian Rockies

Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire

Sugar Lake site also closed as Lumby and Cherryville fires grow

Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

Smoke is starting to get thicker

Gottfriedsen Wildfire, north of Highway 97C, mapped at 400 hectares

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Woman found dead on Kamloops bike path

Police do not believe the woman’s death to be suspicious

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin coaches Kelowna girls to silver in basketball

Most Read