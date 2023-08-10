Wildfire south of Kamloops over 7,000 hectares, though with favourable forecast

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is now more than 7,000 hectares.

Favourable weather conditions on Wednesday, Aug. 9 helped BC Wildfire Services collect more accurate mapping as visibility improved. To be exact, the blaze is now 7,249.1 hectares.

On Thursday, crews are continuing to conduct patrols and spot fire containment along the northwest flank. A machine guard will also work east to west north of the blaze, towards the fire’s edge.

Crews are also continuing to directly attack the south flank and northwest corner rock bluffs as well as mopping up spots in the southwest corner.

An additional crew is also working on McConnell Road along the south flank to attack the blaze with direct attacks, hand ignition and mop up techniques.

The structure protection crews are establishing a 12-foot wet line along Lac Le Jeune as the blaze is within two kilometres of the lake. They will also be setting up a mass water delivery system and continuing patrols on along Long Lake Road, Edith Lake Road and Goose Lake Road.

There remains to be no threat to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

It will be cloudy in the area Thursday afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers and southwesterly winds only expecting to be 10-15 km/h. Humidity levels are also expected to be 40-45 per cent.

Smoke continues to be visible from the City of Kamloops as well as Highway 5 and 5A.

The evacuation order and alert in place since Friday, July 28 remains in effect.

Lightning ignited the blaze on Friday, July 21 and it remains out of control. It is currently one of 401 active wildfires and one of 10 wildfires of note in the province.

