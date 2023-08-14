Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury

With temperatures soaring across the B.C. Interior, the area of Lac Le Jeune south of Kamloops continues to be on evacuation alert due to wildfire.

The Rossmoore Lake fire currently sits at approximately 7,249 hectares, and is still deemed by BC Wildfire Service as out of control.

Crews are currently working along the northwest flank to conduct patrols and spot fire containment, while also moving along the west flank near McConnell Road with hand ignition and mop-up techniques.

A planned ignition on Sunday, Aug. 13 had to be cancelled due to unsuitable wind conditions.

There is no imminent threat to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park, however the public is being asked to stay away from the area.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of KelownaKamloops