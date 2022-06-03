Vernon Fire Rescue

Wildfire sparked in Vernon ravine

Firefighters douse wildland blaze off Pottery Road

Firefighters responded to a wildland fire late Thursday night, in a ravine near Pottery Road.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of fire in the 1800-block of Pottery Road. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed the fire was in an area of dense foliage, approximately 600 feet from the roadway.

“Crews responded with a fire engine and the wildland bush truck, which is a vehicle that helps us gain better access to interface and off-road areas that are difficult to manage with larger apparatus,” said chief David Lind.

“By the time the fire was extinguished, it had grown to approximately 20-feet in diameter. Because of the cool, wet conditions we’ve experienced this spring, the ravine is still quite green, which helped to slow the fire spread. However, if this fire had happened in the hot and dry summer months, the fire behaviour could have been much more aggressive.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene. One person was assessed for injuries by paramedics on site. It was determined that the fire was human caused, but accidental in nature.

“VFRS would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant and for reporting fires when they see them.”

