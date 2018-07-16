Wildfire sparks east of Kalamalka Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at King Edward Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream.

Firefighters and air support are headed to the area east of Kalamalka Lake.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday, about the same time two other wildfires ignited in the South Okanagan, one near Osoyoos Lake and the other near Allison Lake.

RELATED: Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating for the region reached extreme Monday morning as a heat warning was issued for the Interior of the province brining temperatures of more than 30 C.

