Wildfire sparks near Merritt

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

As residents in Merritt deal with flooding issues a wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon

As flood waters sweep across Highway 8 near Merritt, forcing evacuations in the Lower Nicola, fire crews battled a blaze south of the city.

RELATED: Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Monday afternoon, Merritt fire crews responded to a wildfire south of the city’s music festival site on the west side of the Nicola River.

According to the fire department, crews were unable to reach the blaze and had to call in the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was estimated to be two hectares in size and is still considered active. The cause of the blaze is not known, although BC Wildfire Service is investigating.

The forest fire danger rating in Merritt is considered moderate.

RELATED: State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

An evacuation order is still in effect for the Lower Nicola mobile home park and four properties on Marshall Road. While an evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Guichon Creek area.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
