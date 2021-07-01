(BC Wildfire Service)

(BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire sparks north of West Kelowna

BC Wildfire confirmed that it was a false alarm

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.):

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed to Capital News that the fire at McDougal Creek was a false alarm.

ORIGINAL (4:30 p.m.):

A wildfire sparked in the McDougal Creek area on Thursday (July 1), just north of West Kelowna.

Details about the fire’s size and what caused it are not yet clear. Capital News has reached out to BC Wildfire Service to get more information.

This story will be updated when more info becomes available.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
bcwildfireOkanagan

