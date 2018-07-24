Wildfires near Keremeos continue to grow

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

The Snowy Mountain fire continues to grow, but because of its remoteness and difficult terrain BC Wildfire has yet to action the fire.

An update from BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday morning listed Snowy Mountain at 1,530 hectares in size, having grown about 200 hectares over the last 48 hours.

The fire is listed at zero per cent contained.

Related: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

The Snowy Mountain Fire, which has had several names since being discovered July 17 after lightning storm ripped through the area, is located in high elevation about 14 kilometers south of Keremeos.

The fire is located in the Snowy Protected Area and BC Parks has closed several trails including Ewart and Wall Creek Trails pending further assessment of this fire.

The fire is being closely monitored and a remote camera is being mounted to provide information about the growth of the fire.

The Placer Mountain fire, located west of Cathedral Park and east of Eastgate has grown to 434 hectares in size and is currently being actioned by BC Wildfire.

On Tuesday 22, firefighters, four helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire. Work Tuesday included putting in a three-metre wet line around the fire perimeter and completing danger tree assessments and tree falling. A dozer line in the east gully will also be completed.

Related: Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The only other small fire burning in the Lower Similkameen listed on the BC Wildfire Service interactive map at the time of this posting was the North Side of the South Slopes fire, which is listed at two hectares in size. The fire is in high elevation near the Ashnola River and was discovered July 19.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes available.