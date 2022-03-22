Wildfires spark North Okanagan emergency evacuation route funds

Local governments in the North Okanagan will receive a share of $560,000 in provincial funding to help prepare evacuation routes in the event of an emergency.
Fourteen First Nations and local governments will be supported by the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. Armstrong Spallumcheen will receive $45,312.50 for a regional evacuation plan, while $25,000 will go to the Regional District of North Okanagan for a Lumby-Mabel Lake/Shuswap River evacuation route plan.
“As we’ve seen with the past year’s heat dome, wildfires, flooding and mudslides, preparing for emergencies is critical,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a press release. “This funding will go a long way to support First Nations and local governments to help ensure people’s safety during emergencies or disasters.”
The funding will help communities to update or create new evacuation route plans for residents without an established route in the event of a large-scale disaster.
“Given the increased frequency, intensity and duration of disasters caused by climate change, it’s clear that we need to support essential work that communities are doing, like planning evacuation routes,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness.