The BC Wildlife Park announced it will be reopening to the public on June 1. (BC Wildlife Park photo)

Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

BC Wildlife Park will reopen with a number of pandemic-related measures in place

  • May. 22, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

The BC Wildlife Park plans to reopen on June 1 under a number of pandemic-related measures.

The animal rehabilitation facility in east Kamloops, which has been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on its Facebook page its reopening plans.

The park anticipates reopening on Monday, June 1, with daily hours of operation being 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. amid mid-season admission rates.

Due to measures being implemented by reopening businesses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the park will not be offering wheelchair, stroller or wagon rentals. Although the indoor galleries will be open, the Wildlife Rangers Pin Program, Zookeeper feed talks, animal encounters and bird of prey flight demonstrations will not be a part of summer programming.

Read more: Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Read more: Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

The Wildlife Express miniature train will not be operating upon reopening and VIP experiences, VIP encounters and birthday parties will remain on hold.

The Blue Heron Café will be open for take-out orders only and the number of people in the park’s gift shop will be limited. The total number of visitors to the 100-plus acres of land will be capped at 1,000.

Those unable to visit the BC Wildlife Park in person can continue to watch weekly Facebook Live zookeeper feed talks, as well as virtual educational programming and encounters.

