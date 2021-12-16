A Williams Lake lake man is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 faced with several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

RCMP officers deployed a spike belt East of Kamloops

A Williams Lake man faces several charges after RCMP officers deployed a spike belt, stopped and arrested him in possession of a stolen truck near Kamloops on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Kurt Leo Kujannek, 28, is charged with failing to stop a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a stolen truck, dangerous driving and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Const. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP interim media relations officer, noted around 10:30 a.m., a Kamloops RCMP officer observed a blue truck on the East Trans Canada Highway that had allegedly fled from police.

The truck had been involved in a theft of fuel investigation early that day in Williams Lake at about 6:45 a.m. after being reported stolen from Williams Lake.

“Multiple Kamloops officers responded and a spike belt was successfully deployed on the East Trans Canada Highway near Dallas. The truck eventually came to a stop near Hook Road,” Evelyn noted.

The charges were sworn on Dec. 15 and Kujannek remains in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Kamloops Provincial Law Courts.

