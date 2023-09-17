File image

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Police responded to a disturbance in the Glendale area early Saturday morning

One man is dead following a disturbance in the Glendale area of Williams Lake early Saturday morning (Sept. 16).

Williams Lake RCMP are currently investigating the death as suspicious and continue to collect evidence at the scene.

Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. where they located the man. Residents in the area said police were door knocking in the neighbourhood Saturday, looking for information.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated criminality was involved and police are treating the incident as suspicious,” noted RCMP in a news release.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section and are still collecting evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211.

CrimeRCMPWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Wildfire of Note near Peachland added to Grouse Complex
Next story
UPDATE: Evacuation alerts, orders come down for fire west of Peachland

Just Posted

Hayley Bouzek of Gold Fox Acres petting zoo gives a llama a peck at the Llama Kissing Booth, a main attraction at the Rusty Spur in Lumby Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, when the feed and pet food store held a grand opening community event in its new location. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Llama kissing booth a hit at Lumby grand opening

The Lumby and District Emergency Services Food Drive is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (File photo)
Lumby first responders collecting food

Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

Pop-up banner image