Williamson looks to keep Vernon school trustee seat

A longtime Vernon teacher is looking to continue the work he has accomplished with the school district.
Tom Williamson, who is currently vice chair of the Vernon school board, is running for a second term as a trustee.
Following 40 years as a teacher and careers co-ordinator in the Vernon School District, Williamson says it has been a positive past four years on the board.
The outgoing board had worked on and approved a new five-year strategic plan. Moving forward, Williamson would like to continue his involvement with this process in working toward student success.
Of the three goals of education, literacy and numeracy, Williamson’s focus has been on career development, student choice and career transitioning.
He was instrumental in promoting the first dual credit program in the district, being involved with the RCMP youth academy, hockey academy and the golf academy.
“These formed the foundational pieces for the many academy choices offered for today’s students,” said Williamson, who recently spearheaded the development of two new academies: firefighter/first responder and health sciences. “This will be the first of its kind in the province, allowing the students to work toward a career that requires a post-secondary education, but not necessitating a university degree.”
As district career coordinator, Williamson also orchestrated the first dual credit trade program in the school district: CNC machining/joinery, which churned out more dual credit trade options.
