Win free groceries through Vernon store’s fundraiser

A Vernon natural health food store is looking to pay it forward in December by teaming up with Canadian Mental Health Association to raise funds for youth programming.

Shoppers can add a donation to their purchase from Simply Delicious Natural and Gourmet Market and each dollar donated is an entry to win free groceries for a year.

One lucky Simply Delicious shopper will win a $200 gift card for each month in 2020. The winner will be drawn in January.

“We believe in families helping families,” store owner Troy Roland said. “We want those in our community who struggle with mental health to know that we are here for them.”

The funds raised will go toward CMHA programming for youth 7-18 years old who are living with someone with mental health challenges or are affected themselves. CMHA provides recreational programming, educational sessions and life skills coaching which were designed to build peer support, coping skills and resilience.

“Children and youth who have a parent with a mental illness are at risk of experiencing mental health issues of their own,” CMHA Vernon and District executive director Julia Payson said. “The risk can be lowered through positive peer support programs that address issues around parental mental health, respite care and time to just be kids.”

Around one in seven young British Columbians will experience mental illness at some point, CMHA said. More than half of these illnesses appear before the age of 18 and have significant effects on a child’s development.

“The ongoing support from the Simply Delicious team and our community is very heartening,” Payson said. “We are so grateful to be part of a community that stands up and speaks out for better mental health for our youth.”

Last December, Troy and Dinora Roland, the owners of Simply Delicious for the past three years, raised $1,000 for CMHA during their monthly customer appreciation day.

