Win free groceries through Vernon store’s fundraiser

Simply Delicious teamed up with CMHA in support of youth programming

A Vernon natural health food store is looking to pay it forward in December by teaming up with Canadian Mental Health Association to raise funds for youth programming.

Shoppers can add a donation to their purchase from Simply Delicious Natural and Gourmet Market and each dollar donated is an entry to win free groceries for a year.

One lucky Simply Delicious shopper will win a $200 gift card for each month in 2020. The winner will be drawn in January.

“We believe in families helping families,” store owner Troy Roland said. “We want those in our community who struggle with mental health to know that we are here for them.”

The funds raised will go toward CMHA programming for youth 7-18 years old who are living with someone with mental health challenges or are affected themselves. CMHA provides recreational programming, educational sessions and life skills coaching which were designed to build peer support, coping skills and resilience.

“Children and youth who have a parent with a mental illness are at risk of experiencing mental health issues of their own,” CMHA Vernon and District executive director Julia Payson said. “The risk can be lowered through positive peer support programs that address issues around parental mental health, respite care and time to just be kids.”

Around one in seven young British Columbians will experience mental illness at some point, CMHA said. More than half of these illnesses appear before the age of 18 and have significant effects on a child’s development.

“The ongoing support from the Simply Delicious team and our community is very heartening,” Payson said. “We are so grateful to be part of a community that stands up and speaks out for better mental health for our youth.”

Last December, Troy and Dinora Roland, the owners of Simply Delicious for the past three years, raised $1,000 for CMHA during their monthly customer appreciation day.

READ MORE: WATCH: Thieves smash way into Vernon business

READ MORE: Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man wanted by police
Next story
Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Just Posted

Open house event to honour Vernon pillar Nahal

City councillor, event organizer and volunteer Dal Vir Nahal to be celebrated Sunday

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Win free groceries through Vernon store’s fundraiser

Simply Delicious teamed up with CMHA in support of youth programming

Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

Telephone lines down at 18 Avenue in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have reopened 18th Ave after clearing the lines from the road

Kelowna remembers road crash victims

The eighth annual the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety just wants some love

Cat now lives at Critteraid in Summerland and seeks a new home

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

Most Read