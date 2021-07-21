Wind expected to cause growth in Brenda Creek wildfire

The Brenda Creek wildfire fire near the Okanagan Connector is still estimated to be burning at 450 hectares in size, although minimal growth was observed on Tuesday.

However, fire information officer Mike McCulley said that crews are preparing for heavy winds and expect to see an increase in both fire behaviour and growth today and tomorrow. That goes for the other two wildfires in the Okanagan Complex, which are located at Thomas Creek and White Rock Lake.

READ MORE: Crews continue to fight Brenda Creek wildfire, protect Westside power source

A mass water delivery system is now in place to protect a portion of a transmission line located within the perimeter of the Brenda Creek wildfire

The delivery system consists of a four-inch hose line that supplies water to a series of larger sprinklers via a high-volume pump, which can be turned on quickly if the transmission line is threatened by the fire. The power source is a single transmission line that provides power to 60,000 people in West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland.

There are currently 39 firefighters battling the Brenda Creek blaze, supported by three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment. An additional 23 support staff are also on scene, which includes members of the BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

Crews will continue to reinforce guard lines with small, planned hand ignitions over the next few days. Six firefighters remained overnight to patrol and continue to work on guard line reinforcement.

McCulley again thanked local fire departments, members of the public and corporate partners for their help.

“It’s a very long season for us. Their support is immense and very important,” he said.

READ MORE: Brenda Creek wildfire threatening sole power source for the west side of Okanagan Lake

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of West KelownaOkanagan