Wind fans local fires

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department was called to a small grass fire on Grandview Flats Road North Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

Winds whipped up some burning in Enderby and Spallumcheen Wednesday, resulting in call-outs for the local fire departments.

The Enderby Fire Department used at ATV to help put out a small bush/grass fire in Grindrod, near Meadowview Road and Riverbend Road shortly before 7 p.m.

“The owner was burning some grass and embers ended up getting into about three trees, all of which were hollow,” said Enderby Fire Chief Clifford Vetter. “We had to chop the trees down.”

The call came less than an hour after fire crews responded to a minor fire of a resident doing some burning on Enderby-Grindrod Road that got away because of the wind.

In Spallumcheen, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 4900 block of Grandview Flats Road North mid-afternoon. A farmer had been doing some burning and the wind picked up, fanning the flames.

“It was a small fire. There was no structural damage,” said fire chief Ian Cummings.

Residents are asked to used caution when conducting burn piles.