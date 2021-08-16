Winds increase activity of wildfire east of Mabel Lake

Fire now listed by B.C. Wildfire Service as more than 4,700 hectares in size

The Bunting Road blaze, which has combined with the Tsuius Creek wildfire, pictured Wednesday, Aug. 11, (Randy Smith photo)

BC Wildfire Service says high winds Sunday, Aug. 15, caused increased fire activity to the south, but helicopters could not bucket the area with any success.

The Bunting Road wildfire near Mabel Lake is now napped at more than 4,700 hectares in size after merging with the Tsuius Creek wildfire last week.

Crews are continuing with hand ignitions on the south and west sides.

A small-scale planned ignition on the west side was completed Sunday, Aug. 15, between established guards east of Mabel Lake, south of Torrent Creek and north of Mable Smyth Road. This operation removed a pocket of unburned area and decreased the ability of the fire to challenge guards in this location.

On the west side, crews and heavy equipment have made significant progress securing this side of the fire, nearest to Mabel Lake.

A machine guard was constructed to protect structures along the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, which remains closed. A thermal imaging scan was completed on the west side on Aug. 10, which will provide location information for hot spot targets that crews will continue to work to extinguish.

On the north side, crews have completed the machine guard and direct attack operation to secure the guard.

The evacuation alert and order for this fire remain in place and are unchanged since it was issued on July 26.

Winnifred Creek Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service has not reported any significant changes to this fire.

This evacuation alert remains in effect and unchanged since it was issued on July 20.

Please note that provincial campgrounds and recreation sites are under the jurisdiction of the Government of British Columbia. Evacuation alerts and orders for those sites are issued by the province.

Those wishing to drive through or near this area are encouraged to visit DriveBC’s website to check for closures before departing.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: No structures reported damaged or lost to White Rock Lake fire Sunday night in CSRD



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021