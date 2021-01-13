Windstorm closes roads, shuts off water for some in Lake Country

Properties shown on the map were without water for the majority of Wednesday following a windstorm Jan. 13, 2021. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

Crews on scene at various locations dealing with aftermath of windstorm

Water customers in Okanagan Centre are out of luck all day after a water main broke on Hare Road in the wake of Wednesday’s windstorm.

The District of Lake Country said a water crew, specialist arborist and team is on-site to assess the damage and make necessary repairs.

A crane is being brought in to remove damaged trees to make way for water repairs. Hare Road is closed to all traffic except for crews and residents.

Water will likely be shut off until after 10 p.m., the district said in an update.

Residents are warned to take extra precautions throughout the community Jan. 13 while crews are addressing downed trees, power and water outages.

“Please pay attention to direction from traffic control flaggers, firefighters and municipal team members,” the district said in a social media post.

Okanagan Centre Road West from Camp Road to Carr’s Landing Road and Okanagan Centre Road East between Williams and Davidson is closed to traffic while crews address downed trees, power poles and lines.

Long Road also has a road closure in effect as crews work to remove downed trees in the Highlands neighbourhood of Lakestone.

