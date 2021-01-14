A Vernon resident shared a near-miss photo of a tree fallen onto her backyard shed in Vernon’s East Hill, where it came to rest just above the roof of her home. (Kristine Erlendson photo)

A Vernon resident shared a near-miss photo of a tree fallen onto her backyard shed in Vernon’s East Hill, where it came to rest just above the roof of her home. (Kristine Erlendson photo)

Windstorm introduces large tree to Vernon family’s shed

The East Hill family home was nearly hit by the fallen fir tree Thursday morning

Yesterday’s windstorm gave a Vernon family a startlingly up-close encounter with a large fir tree on their property.

“We had a bit of a scare yesterday morning! Thank goodness everyone is OK and the damage was minimal,” East Hill resident Kristine Erlendson said in a post to Facebook Thursday (Jan. 14) morning.

The tree came down across Erlendson’s backyard shed around 5:30 a.m. and hung over the top of the 23rd Street home, coming close to her son’s bedroom.

“We are all fine just still a bit shook up,” her post reads.

BC Hydro crews were busy around the clock Wednesday restoring power for thousands of customers in Vernon, as well as across the southern Interior. Several road closures were in effect in the area as a result of downed powerlines and uprooted trees and power poles.

There are still more than a dozen power outages in the North Okanagan Thursday afternoon, according to BC Hydro’s website, but only a handful of customers are affected by each outage.

READ MORE: Windstorm makes tap water unsafe for some Central Okanagan residents

READ MORE: Storm breaks Vernon hospital’s heart

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. windstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMSAR boat breaks ice on Shuswap Lake to reach man in need of medical attention
Next story
Princeton cop saves life of elderly man

Just Posted

The exhibit is set to open on Nov. 13. (File)
UBCO recieves $1.9M for cleantech hub

UBCO campus will help develop and commercialize clean technologies and create up to 50 well-paying jobs

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Armstrong responds to complaints of businesses violating COVID orders

City staff have assumed an educative role in the province’s COVID enforcement efforts

A Vernon resident shared a near-miss photo of a tree fallen onto her backyard shed in Vernon's East Hill, where it came to rest just above the roof of her home. (Kristine Erlendson photo)
Windstorm introduces large tree to Vernon family’s shed

The East Hill family home was nearly hit by the fallen fir tree Thursday morning

Several road closures were in effect Jan. 13 due to downed trees, but meanwhile many residents are hoping Lake Country will invest in fixing damaged roads in 2021. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country trims tax increase back to 3.25 per cent

Proposed hike now down slightly from 3.49, discussions continue

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

Carol Loiselle filed a discrimination and harassment complaint with the B.C. Humans Right Tribunal in 2018 after working at Windward Software Systems, Inc. in Penticton for eight years. (Google maps photo)
Penticton woman wins part of her B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case

Carol Loiselle alleges she faced years of discrimination, harassment at Windward Software Systems

Salmon Arm Recreation notified the public of a COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm pool on Jan. 14. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Salmon Arm pool

Salmon Arm Recreation became aware of the virus exposure on Jan. 13.

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The RCMSAR rescue boat did double duty as an icebreaker to evacuate a man in Seymour Arm who was in need of medical attention on Jan. 10. (RCMSAR Station #106/Facebook)
RCMSAR boat breaks ice on Shuswap Lake to reach man in need of medical attention

The Jan. 10 call saw the rescue boat ramming through ice to reach shore in Seymour Arm

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

(Black Press file photo)
3 catalytic converters stolen from Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs vehicles

The theft has happened three times over the course of two weeks

Most Read