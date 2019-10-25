Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

  • Oct. 25, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Residents in the North-Okanagan Shuswap and Thompson-Nicola are experiencing power outages as heavy rains and strong winds roll through the regions.

BC Hydro reports outages are affecting 3,500 customers from the North and South Shuswap to Salmon Arm, and 1,300 between Chase and Pritchard. Approximately 3,000 customers in Vernon, 2,200 in Enderby and 1,900 in and around Armstrong are also affected.

In a region alert, BC Hydro says approximately 35,138 customers throughout the Southern Interior have been affected by the storm.

“A strong windstorm this morning has caused extensive outages in the Southern Interior, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm, 100 Mile House and Chase,” reports BC Hydro. “Crews will be responding as quickly as possible to get power back for affected customers.

“Individual restoration times will be provided once crews are able to assess the damage and repairs required. If you see a fallen power line, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 to report.”

