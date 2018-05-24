The 16th annual Wine Women and Woods golf tournament, which raises funds for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, set for Saturday at Predator Ridge Resort, has been cancelled due to low registration numbers. (Morning Star file photo)

Wine Women and Woods cancelled

Popular Vernon golf tournament postponed Saturday due to low registration numbers

One of the North Okanagan’s most popular golf tournaments won’t reach the first tee box as planned Saturday at Predator Ridge Resort.

Organizers of the 16th annual Wine Women and Woods event have announced the tournament’s cancellation this year on their website.

“We waited as long as we could but we have just not had the response for participants that we expected to make this event a success,” reads a statement on the homepage. “We have had great support from our local community with donations and prizing so we are hopeful that we can still schedule a fundraising event in the near future.

“We are not certain that we will be able to have the golf portion as the golf course is already fairly booked up for the year but we are thinking about a dinner/auction/dance evening. We will update this site as soon as we can so that you can put it on your calendar.”

RELATED: Golf tourney a tradition

The Texas scramble-style tournament called for teams of four women and a male or female caddie which would help to raise money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for women’s cancer detection and treatment.

Last year’s event helped the foundation purchase a Gamma Probe system used to detect mutated cells and tumours in the breast prior to surgery so the surgeon can remove the cancerous cells and tissue.

This year’s financial goal was $60,000.

“We are grateful for everything the organizing committee has done for us over the years,” said Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director. “I know they’re disappointed.”

Founded in 2003, Wine Women and Woods has raised more than $1 million toward “A Future Without Breast Cancer.” Through co-operation with the BC/Yukon Region of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and local stakeholders, all funds raised by Wine Women and Woods have been used in the Okanagan at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

If you had registered a team for the tournament already, please contact Registration@outlook.com and let organizers know if you would like a refund or would like to make a donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and receive a tax receipt.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans
Next story
Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Just Posted

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Shuswap Lake still on the rise, but rate slows

Regional district recommends residents make an evacuation plan.

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

CN Police, Vernon RCMP blitz railroad crossing violations

Officers seek to edcuate on railroad crossing best practices

Coldstream Elementary grandfathering proceeds

Parents of existing children affected to be informed of eligibility by June 30

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

SilverStar wine, music extravaganza returns

Tickets go on sale May 29

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Wine Women and Woods cancelled

Popular Vernon golf tournament postponed Saturday due to low registration numbers

Centennial buckle means the world to Green

Bronc riding champion at 100th Falkland Stampede

Trustee won’t delay Downtown Activity Centre sale

Salmon Arm city council had asked for an extension, bid process will run until July 6

Most Read