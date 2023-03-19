Katie Dahl with the team rep for the junior team from the Lower Mainland and the stuffed bear. (Contributed)

Wings Vernon bear makes safe return

The large stuffed animal was taken on Friday night, but made its return the next day

After initial panic, the Wings Vernon team was happy to announce that their lovable stuffed animal bear was returned safely to the restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

The bear apparently joined a lower mainland hockey team for a night of festivities on Friday but was returned safely on Saturday afternoon with a big smile.

With the help of community on Friday, the stuffed animal attracted the attention of some very kind members of the hockey team that had some innocent fun on Friday night when they took the bear to their hotel after visiting Wings for dinner.

“There may have been beer pong and dancing involved, but the bear is not talking,” said Lori Marshall the GM of Wings Vernon.

This is not the first time one of the cuddly bears has been taken for a night of fun, as usually finds its way back to Wings the next day.

The best part of the story is that the bear was wearing an Emily Dahl Foundation shirt that inspired the team to not only return the bear, but the team also insisted on making a $1,000 donation to the well-known Vernon foundation.

“The final outcome of this has been incredible and also fun for all,” said Katie Dahl. “I am at loss for words.”

“Anybody that knows Katie Dahl knows that she lives and breathes the motto Don’t Worry, Be Happy, and that is one the key reasons that makes this story so powerful, and why the bear is safe and sound,” explained Marshall.

Both the team that had the bear for the night and the team at Wings enjoyed a lovely ending to the bear saga with smiles and hugs.

