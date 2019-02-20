Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Storm dumps snow or heavy rain, snarls travel in much of U.S.

A sprawling storm dumped several inches of snow from the Midwest to the East Coast and deluged the South with rain Wednesday as it closed schools, snarled air travel and littered highways with crashes.

Only a few inches of snow fell along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York to Washington, but it was enough to put a scare into an area that has seen little of it this winter. Schools and government offices around the region closed early.

New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency, even though only 4 inches (10 centimetres) of snow was expected before turning to rain Wednesday night. State and local government offices in Delaware closed early, and so did local offices in Philadelphia.

But the evening commute started out on a good note. A spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic had said earlier in the afternoon it appeared motorists heeded warnings to stay off roads.

READ MORE: New storm brings more rain and snow to U.S. West Coast

Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were cancelled and more than 5,500 were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The mid-Atlantic region was especially hard hit as airlines pulled flights ahead of the storm. Washington’s Reagan National Airport led the pack.

“Travel anymore is not easy, so you expect the unexpected,” said Stacy Flye, trying to get home to Florida. “And you know, we knew the weather was going to be bad, but sometimes you just have to take your chances.”

Amtrak made changes to its Keystone service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Multiple crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, shut down westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

Farther west, snow forced Minneapolis and St. Paul schools and scores of other districts in Minnesota and Wisconsin to cancel classes as up to 10 inches of snow fell on the region.

Schools, businesses and government offices in Kansas closed or announced plans to start late. Several school districts closed in Missouri, where officials said many roads across the northern half of the state were partially or completely snow covered.

The storm produced heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Deep South. Water covered roads in parts of eastern Mississippi and northern Alabama.

Creeks swelled in Tennessee, and about 2 inches (5 centimetres) of rain fell Tuesday and Wednesday at Nashville International Airport. As much as 8 inches (20 centimetres) of rain is expected through Saturday.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal appeals court says it can’t hear NDP case on satellite-office expenses
Next story
Tech giants called to testify in Ottawa in international probe of fake news

Just Posted

Drivers report tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Witnesses say truck rolled off the road and traffic can move slowly

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

Lack of NHL teams participating led to the cancellation, may return in future years

City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

VIDEO: Massive elk herd runs across Washington State highway

Elk have been making an appearance in the Pacific Northwest

$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. says NDP on track to deliver promise

Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Concern over long waitlists, early intervention funding, but relief child care funds are included

Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Storm dumps snow or heavy rain, snarls travel in much of U.S.

Top blues talent joins festival roster

Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues adds stellar Canadian acts to 2019 event

Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth

The incident happened in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

First time since 2002 that Salmon Arm team has qualified for national rankings

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Most Read