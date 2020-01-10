(File photo)

Winter storm to batter much of North Okanagan Shuswap

As much as 35 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas

Much of the North Okanagan Shuswap will be affected by a Pacific weather system which will bring heavy snow to the region over the next three days.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon will see 5 to 10 cm of snow as well with wind reaching south 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h later this morning. Wind chill will bring the temperature to -11 and -5 this afternoon.

Drive BC warns road users travelling along Highway 97to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

  • Crystal Waters Rd and Grandview Flats Rd N for 37.5 km
  • 25 Ave and Monashee Summit for 94.5 km

Read more: Another 10 centimetres of snow expected for the Shuswap

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Kelowna can expect 5 to 10 cm of snowfall today, along with winds coming in from the south at 30 km/h getting up to 50 km/h later in the morning. About 2 cm of snow is forcasted to fall overnight with the temperature holding steady near -2.

Drive BC has issued warnings for drivers taking Highway 97, advising road users to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

  • Drought Rd and William R Bennett Bridge for 17.1 km
  • William R Bennett Bridge and Crystal Waters Rd for 36.3 km
  • Highway 97 and Pennask Summit for 33.0 km
  • Highway 97 South and Highway 97; Highway 97 North for 65.5 km

Salmon Arm is expected to see the worst of the storm with up to 10 cm of snow falling by this evening. Snowfall will continue into the night adding two to four more centimetres. Winds up to 15 km/h are also forecasted for the area.

Drive BC warns drivers on Highway 97B to watch for slippery sections between Highway 97A and the end of Highway 97B for 14.4 km. Commuters near Sicamous are also warned of slippery road conditions in the following sections:

  • Highway 97 and Davidson Drive for 56 km
  • Davidson Dr. and the end of Highway 97A for 9.6 km
  • Waverly Park Frontage Road and Bernie Road for 56.9 km
  • Canoe Beach Drive NE and Perry River Bridge for 39 km

Read more: Recent snowfall in the Shuswap far from record-breaking

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Five to 10 cm of snow are expected to fall in Penticton with winds blowing from the south reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 70 km/h near noon. About two more centimetres of snow are expected to fall overnight.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan man reported missing by RCMP

Just Posted

Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

Big Apple Productions hosts auditions for actors/actresses

Forecast calls for more snow in Vernon

Lows of -16 C in the near future: Environment Canada

Falkland rallying support for Kraft Hockeyville title

Winning community will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and host an NHL preseason game

Two Vernon climbers to join provincial team

More to explore for climbers as home facility set to expand

Vernon hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

South Okanagan man reported missing by RCMP

Penticton RCMP are appealing to the public for help locating Trevor Batoche.

Community gathers to commemorate life of UVic student, others lost to Iran plane crash

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

Canucks stumble again in Florida, fall 5-2 to Panthers

Loss follows 9-2 shellacking against Tampa Bay

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Analysts on average had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for December

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Most Read