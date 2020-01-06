Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected

Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for the Okanagan. 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected. (Contributed)

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

“An approaching Pacific warm front will bring snow heavy at times to the central and north Okanagan today through tonight,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“Total accumulations of near 15 cm are expected with local amounts up to 25 cm possible near West Kelowna and Westbank. Snow will change to a few showers on Tuesday as warmer air moves into the region.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

The winter storm warning also includes the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

