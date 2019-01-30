Photo for The Washington Post by Julia Duin.

Winter storm watch in effect for Yellowhead Highway

Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday.

Be on the lookout for a snowstorm this morning along the Yellowhead Highway from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

A slow moving frontal system will spread snow across the Central Interior beginning Thursday morning. Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday and will likely persist over some regions until the front moves into Alberta early Saturday. Current indications suggest that storm total snowfall amounts will range from 15 centimetres up to as high as 30 cm by Friday morning, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation and this winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning as the forecast becomes more certain, the statement said.

RELATED: Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan woman helps family fleeing a dangerous situation
Next story
Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Just Posted

Vernon rink collects curling win

Jim Cotter opens B.C. men’s provincials with convincing victory in Quesnel

Vernon dust advisory continued

Current dusty conditions are mainly caused by road traffic.

Vernon Ukrainian New Year’s fundraiser a success

The $1,500 raised at the event was donated to the John Rudy Health Resource Centre.

Lake Country director works with actors Gerard Butler, Nicolas Cage during career

Wendy Ord is the director for To The Worlds, which features Lake Country skaters

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Police investigating armed robbery of Shuswap liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Winter storm watch in effect for Yellowhead Highway

Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday.

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Most Read