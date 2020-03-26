B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and Finance Minister Carole James. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

The B.C. government and its 45,000 unionized teachers have reached a settlement in their year-long contract talks, with a three-year agreement being put to the B.C. Teachers Federation membership.

B.C.’s NDP government has stuck firmly to a bargaining mandate of two-per-cent pay increases, after hiring more than 3,000 additional teachers to meet a court decision on class sizes.

The long-awaited deal comes as schools are restricted to a few students exempted from B.C.’s emergency health order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes after Education Minister Rob Fleming agreed to keep paying teachers and support staff through the current school year, whether schools function or not, while online and other remote lesson options are worked out.

RELATED: Schooling stays home for most B.C. students next week

“The agreement is for a three-year term and further details will be released after ratification by public boards of education and public school teachers,” said Alan Chell, chair of the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association.

The teachers are the latest group of about 2,90,000 employees covered by tentative or ratified agreements under the pay mandate set by Finance Minister Carole James.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Just Posted

Spallumcheen golf course founder fondly remembered

Bill Simms, with help, created and designed Spall Golf and Country which opened in 1973

Vernon ‘larger than life’ businessman dies in sleep

King Cam was known for his hard work with cars and snowplows, and his prowess in hockey and golf

Community Foundation launches COVID-19 response fund to support charities

Better Together - COVID-19 Community Response Fund issues funds to front-line organizations aiding in pandemic

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

Spallumcheen woman hopeful for kidney donation

Joan Froats waits patiently while undergoing dialysis and living through COVID-19 crisis

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 connected to a heliskiing operation near Revelstoke

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

COVID-19 case confimed at Save-On in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

Most Read