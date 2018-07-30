Witnesses sought in crash near Vernon

Motorcyclist in serious condition following MVI on Highway 97

The public’s assistance is being sought in a serious crash involving a motorcycle last week.

On Thursday, July 26 at approximately 10:45 a.m., North Okanagan Traffic Services attended to a serious collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 97 north of Tonasket Road near Vernon.

See: Motocyclist taken to hospital for serious injuries after Highway crash

“A motorcyclist was seriously injured and remains in hospital after attempting to overtake an SUV that was turning left off the highway into a business,” said Const. Mike Halskov. “Police are seeking additional witnesses to the collision, including any video footage from dashboard cameras.”

If you were traveling through the area of Highway 97 north of Tonasket Road late last Thursday morning and have any information that could assist investigators with this collision, please call North Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-260-7132 and quote file number 2018-3565.

