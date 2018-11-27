Yukon RCMP investigators and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of two people after a suspected bear attack northeast of Mayo. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

A Whitehorse teacher and her 10-month-old daughter are dead after a bear attack in a remote area of central Yukon.

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her child, Adele Roesholt, were killed on Nov. 26 near their cabin in the Einarson Lake area, northeast of Mayo near the border with the Northwest Territories, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

Authorities were notified about the deaths after Théorêt’s husband, Gjermund Roesholt, activated an emergency alarm at 3:45 p.m.

Gjermund, a trapper, was returning from a trapline around 3 p.m. when, about 100 metres from his cabin, he was charged by a grizzly bear. He was “forced to shoot the bear dead,” the release said.

As he approached, Gjermund found the bodies of his wife and child just outside the cabin.

READ MORE: Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

Théorêt and her child appeared to have gone out for a walk sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when they were fatally attacked by the grizzly.

The family had been trapping in the area for the past three months.

Théorêt was a Grade 6 late French immersion teacher at Whitehorse Elementary School, a department of education spokesperson confirmed, adding that grief counsellors will be present at the school for any staff and students who want support.

jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

Just Posted

Police gear up to tackle impaired driving this holiday season

Provincial CounterAttack program begins Dec. 1.

Vernon firefighters, city reach collective deal

Four-year term is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, and expires Dec. 31, 2019

Vernon moves closer to full cannabis regulations

Third reading on cultivation, processing and selling in certain zones passed unanimously

Giving Tuesday helps Vernon non-profits help others

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that looks to give back to the community

Theatre Review: Vernon’s Powerhouse casts faithful portrait of Dickensian London

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Last year for popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

South Okanagan gas station employee escapes abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with an abduction attempt

Most Read