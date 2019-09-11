Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

A woman has been charged after a series of luggage thefts at Vancouver International Airport.

Miriam Tremblay, 26, of Vancouver, was arrested Aug. 2 and faces seven counts of theft under $5,000, RCMP said Wednesday.

Suitcases and other belongings had been stolen baggage carousels at the domestic terminal between July 12 and Aug. 2.

Tremblay was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Richmond.

Earlier this year, a 60-year-old foreign national named Miriam Fajardo was charged with nine offences, including six counts of theft, stemming from incidents at YVR between March 2 and April 19.

RCMP said at the time they believe Fajardo is part of a larger organized theft group. They made no such connection to Tremblay.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Just Posted

Vernon arts centre bursary deadline looms

Students in the area urged to apply for one of three $1,000 bursaries

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Event digs into plans for a cultural centre

Enderby mayor calls on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter’s release

‘We must do better,’ Mayor McCune

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Boundary-Similkameen MLA said B.C. can be leader on permanent daylight saving time

Overwhelming survey response from B.C. residents shows preference for permanent daylight saving time

55+ BC Games kicks off in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Classical music and kickboxing help Shuswap woman overcome learning disabilities

Accomplished student becomes instructor, offering lessons in martial arts, violin and piano

‘Garbage-fed bears are dead bears’ – South Okanagan conservation officer

Conservation is getting tough with those who refuse to manage bear attractants

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Most Read