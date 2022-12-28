The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Woman allegedly punched in Vernon elevator for refusing money to stranger

Suspect sought in assault in residential building

Taking the elevator up to her apartment floor, a woman was assaulted by a stranger Friday.

The 55-year-old woman was heading home shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 23 in her residential building in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue. An unknown man asked her for money and a place to stay but when she refused the suspect became angry and punched her several times. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“An unprovoked assault like this is incredibly concerning,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Beyond any physical injuries, the emotional trauma alone the victim experienced is unsettling and the person responsible for this crime needs to be held accountable for their actions. We’re reaching out to the public for their help with the hope someone with information about this individual will come forward to speak to us.”

The suspect is described as a tall male, muscular build, dark brown hair with a scraggly beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie and boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2022-22598. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

