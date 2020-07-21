A woman reports being assaulted on the gravel trail near Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country Sunday evening. (Google Maps image)

Woman assaulted by two men in Lake Country

RCMP seeking witnesses to July 19 incident

Witnesses are being sought in an alleged assault in Lake Country Sunday evening.

Lake Country RCMP are investigating after a woman reported she had been assaulted by two unknown suspects the previous evening.

“The victim stated that she had been walking alone on the gravel trail near the beachfront in the 10600-block of Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country at approximately 10 p.m. on July 19 when she was grabbed from behind by two assailants,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and neck before managing to fight them off and flee the area.”

One attacker was described as wearing dark shorts and a dark hoody. The second was described as wearing all dark clothing. No further descriptors are available.

Lake Country RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 250-766-2288. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Most Read