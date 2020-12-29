Photo from video posted to Facebook.

Photo from video posted to Facebook.

Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing from Okanagan charity

The woman is alleged to have stolen from the donation bin before

A woman has been caught on camera stealing from a charity donation bin in Summerland on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, posted surveillance video to Facebook that shows the woman pulling up to the donation bin around 1:30 a.m. She gets out of her white newer sedan and takes various items that were meant for donation to the charity’s Summerland thrift store.

“She has emptied the donation box many times but this is the first time I have a nice video of her,” said Huot-Stewart on Facebook. “I moved the camera angle, someone must know her. Please help me identify her, any assistance is truly appreciated.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed over private change rooms for female BC Ferries engineers
Next story
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Just Posted

North Okanagan residents have a few options when it comes to disposing of real Christmas trees following the holiday season. (Black Press - file photo)
Options available for North Okanagan Christmas tree disposal

Vernon, Coldstream and BX residents can take trees to St. John’s Ambulance lot or RDNO disposal site

Tia Ecks-Sauter was flown to Vancouver two days after Christmas as her water broke 11 weeks early. Now her partner is trying to find accommodations to stay nearby and be there with her, while her other children are staying with family in Vernon. (Image Studios photo)
Vernon mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Ranchero Elementary is listed by Interior Health as a school with a potential exposure to COVID-19 during the week prior to the winter break. (Google maps photo)
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Shuswap’s Ranchero Elementary

Interior Health lists school as having potentially being exposed during week before winter break

City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at Salmon Arm City Hall. CUPE 1908 is donating funds to local non-profits. (File photo)
Shuswap-North Okanagan municipal workers donate to regional non-profits

Workers from CUPE 1908, with members in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Sicamous and the region, give $5,000

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 with one staff member and five residents having tested positive. (File photo)
UPDATED: COVID-19 outbreak declared at second Vernon long-term care home

One staff and five residents test positive at Noric House

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

Photo from video posted to Facebook.
Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing from Okanagan charity

The woman is alleged to have stolen from the donation bin before

Ebus. (Contributed)
COVID-19 exposure identified on Ebus to Kelowna

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said the exposure event was on Dec. 20

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)
Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Most Read