Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing from Okanagan charity

A woman has been caught on camera stealing from a charity donation bin in Summerland on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, posted surveillance video to Facebook that shows the woman pulling up to the donation bin around 1:30 a.m. She gets out of her white newer sedan and takes various items that were meant for donation to the charity’s Summerland thrift store.

“She has emptied the donation box many times but this is the first time I have a nice video of her,” said Huot-Stewart on Facebook. “I moved the camera angle, someone must know her. Please help me identify her, any assistance is truly appreciated.”

