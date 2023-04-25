Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

Woman charged with Armstrong murder appears in Kelowna court

Lynda Saundry was charged with the first degree murder of Barry Jones, in 2020

A woman charged with first degree murder appeared by video from custody in a Kelowna B.C. Supreme Courtroom on April 25, for a voir dire.

Lynda Saundry, age 62,was charged in relation to the death of Barry Jones, 55, in 2020.

Jones’ body was found by police in a house on Emery Louis Road, west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020, and Saundry was arrested days later.

Police have said that Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

The mini-trial, called a voir dire, is held to determine which evidence can be presented to the court during the trial. Saundry has elected for a trial by judge and jury so the evidence discussed during the voir dire cannot be published as it would influence the jury.

The voir dire and subsequent pre-trial conference are scheduled for five consecutive days in Kelowna court.

The trial was moved from Vernon to Kelowna courts due to the complexity of the case.

A trial date has not yet been set.

READ MORE: North Okanagan murder case at a standstill

READ MORE: Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder still undecided

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownamurderRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. firefighters say Myles Gray was ‘well restrained’ before he stopped breathing
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspects behind planned mischief targeting arena, businesses

Just Posted

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)
Woman charged with Armstrong murder appears in Kelowna court

Grades 2 and 3 elementary school girls race during the School District 22’s Cross Country running races at Marshall Field on Wednesday, April 19 (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo).
PHOTOS: Students race to the finish in Vernon School District meet

The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)
Here comes the sun: ‘Substantial’ shift coming to B.C.’s Interior with 27 C temperatures

Highway 97A has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic south of Enderby due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (DriveBC photo)
Highway traffic slowed south of Enderby due to vehicle incident