Woman killed after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a woman has been fatally shot in Vancouver.

A statement from Sgt. Steve Addison says police responded to a call at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Addison says the woman was found in a social housing building in the Downtown Eastside and died later in hospital.

Police believe her attacker fled.

Addison says no arrests have been made and the woman has not been identified.

