A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)

Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

RCMP in Dawson Creek say a 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure this weekend while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather.

Police were called to the woman’s home on Sunday morning, where they found her dead outside.

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door where she consumed alcohol before leaving to go back to her own home around 1 a.m.

The tragic event has sparked warnings from police that extreme temperatures can threaten life in mere minutes.

People are being urged to always pack extra bags of clothes or wear layers and avoid travelling alone or ensure someone knows of their travel plans.

The region has been under an extreme cold weather warning, with temperatures expected to dip to -45 C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weapons seized in Vernon traffic stop
Next story
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons and cash from a traffic stop in downtown Vernon Sunday, Feb. 7. The 34 year old driver from Vernon was arrested, taken into custody and later released. (RCMP photo)
Weapons seized in Vernon traffic stop

Failing to stop at a stop sign downtown was just the start of problems for 34 year old Vernon man

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect

Police release sketch of hooded male suspect in connection with assault at Polson Park Nov. 26, 2020

Swan Lake Nurseryland owner Mike Kowaluk, shown in 2019 celebrating his business’ 60th anniversary, died in Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday, Feb. 6 at age 88. (Photo contributed)
Vernon community pillar dies at 88

Mike Kowaluk was longtime owner of Swan Lake Nurseryland, former chair of Vernon Winter Carnival

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

A 68-year-old woman died of extreme cold exposure overnight Feb. 7, 2021, while walking home from a friend’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek, B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Investigators have determined that the woman was visiting her friend who lived next door

A cart with a homeless person’s belongings waits outside the makeshift shelter in a Main Street alley. (Western News file photo)
Cold weather shelter opens in Penticton for those experiencing homelessness

There is still nowhere for people to warm up during the day, says shelter operator

Smolts from three hatcheries on North Vancouver Island which were scheduled for fish farms in Discovery Islands will be culled as there are no other production sites to move them to, said Mowi Canada West. (Photo courtesy, Mowi)
Vancouver Island hatcheries cull 8.3M fish due to federal farm decision

Mowi Canada West estimates $195 million revenue loss from the culling

Most Read