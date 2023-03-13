Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

Pop-up banner image