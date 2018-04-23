Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

A woman was found dead and two men were found unconscious in a parked vehicle in Kamloops early this morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., Kamloops RCMP were notified of a vehicle parked on Salish Road with the music turned on and playing loudly. No one appeared to be in the vehicle.

“Officers arrived and found three occupants inside of the vehicle,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Two males were in medical distress, but alive and one female was deceased. All were transported to a local medical facility.”

Shelkie said there is no evidence of criminality and the matter has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation involving the woman’s death.

“Due to the privacy of the deceased, the Coroners Service will not be releasing or confirming identity,” adds Shelkie.

No further information is available at this time.

