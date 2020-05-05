Image: Dave Ogilvie

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to Rose Valley, Tuesday afternoon, to rescue a hiker in distress.

The woman had been hiking on a West Kelowna trail and was unable to get out of the area.

A helicopter was apparenlty used to rescue the woman from the trail

————

Emergency crews were called to Rose Valley in West Kelowna Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a woman in distress on a trail.

A 68-year-old woman hiking behind Rose Valley Elementary apparently felt dizzy while on the trail and called for help.

Fire crews, BC Ambulance and at least two police cars arrived at the top of Rosewood Drive off of Westlake Road about 12 p.m.

According to a witness a family member of the woman also attended the scene to assist rescuers.

The area was busy with construction crews and trucks, at the time.

It’s unclear if the woman had to be taken to hospital following the incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescueSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April
Next story
North Okanagan regional district delays utility bills

Just Posted

North Okanagan regional district delays utility bills

Electoral area customers to get some financial relief to help during COVID-19 crisis

Water main break repaired in Vernon

City crews on site at 39th Avenue for water main break

Vernon woman back for 12th year as college alumni president

Kara Kazimer has been president of Okanagan College Alumni Association since 2012

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Women caring for Vernon’s most vulnerable

100+ Women Who Care may not be meeting, but they are lending support to the Upper Room Mission

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Woman in distress rescued from West Kelowna trail

Emergency crews were called to the Rose Valley area about 12 p.m. Tuesday

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Fundraiser saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at participating restaurants.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Industry insiders suggest potential home buyers and sellers could benefit from a lack of competition

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating

Most Read