Heather Marie Barker

Woman in sudden death investigation mom of three

Woman found under suspicious circumstances, and later died, grew up in Fraser Valley

The woman at the centre of a Vernon sudden death investigation was the mom of three daughters.

Social media outlets have identified the woman as Heather Marie Barker, 37, who was found unresponsive in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise development in Okanagan Landing March 15. She died in Vernon Jubilee Hospital the next day.

Police were notified in the early hours of March 15.

RELATED: Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

An online obituary at vernonmorningstar.com shows Barker (maiden name Cooney) was born in Saskatoon but moved to Langley in 1996. She graduated from Langley’s Brookswood Secondary School.

She is survived by three daughters, her parents and a brother, along with grandparents, the father of her children, in-laws and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and her family has requested donations be made to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital intensive care unit in lieu of flowers.

The circumstances surrounding Barker’s death had investigators looking to determine if foul play was involved.

RCMP say the matter is still being investigated and no further information has been released.


