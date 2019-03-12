Yoho National Park (freddofrancisco/Instagram)

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

A woman is listed in critical, life-threatening condition in a Calgary hospital after she was caught in an avalanche near Field, British Columbia.

Parks Canada confirms the woman was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened.

Covenant Health says reports of the avalanche came in around 4:00 p.m. MT and emergency medical authorities in Banff, Alta., responded.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre.

READ MORE: Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C. in one weekend

There are no reports of anyone else being injured.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stephen Hawking’s ex-nurse barred from practicing
Next story
Vernon contemplates mixed martial arts events

Just Posted

Vernon dog leash debate continues

Council discussed fines and fences in regards to on- and off-leash dog areas at Marshall Field

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

Alcohol production, cherries in focus as Vernon Chamber welcomes Bibeau

The Chamber held a roundtable with federal agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau Monday

Vernon Cactus Club rumour sticky

Not true: word of the restaurant chain coming to downtown Vernon gained a ton of social media steam

Vernon shopping cart fine proposal dropped

Proposed fine to Vernon retailers who choose not to have theft protection on shopping carts vetoed

Warmer weather is on its way in the Okanagan Valley

A little snow left in the forecast, but should be clearing by the middle of the week

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Find a donut for yourself at Nature’s Fare Markets with Jaide & Joel’s Bakery

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Junior B teams continuing best of seven playoff series with game in Summerland on March 12

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Most Read