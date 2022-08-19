Woman suffers serious arm wound in downtown Kelowna alleged assault

Comes two days after stabbing with box-cutter in similar location

Officers converged on the area of Mills St. and Bernard Ave. for an injured woman on Aug. 18. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

For the second time in three days, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an alleged violent assault in downtown Kelowna.

An officer was stopped by a group of concerned bystanders around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, after seeing a woman bleeding heavily from her arm near the roundabout at Queensway.

The woman was found to be intoxicated and was unable to give any details as to where her wound came from.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital after RCMP treated her non-life threatening injuries on scene.

RCMP was able to view surveillance footage from the area where the assault seemed to take place at the corner of Mills St. and Bernard Ave. The footage showed an earlier fight between the victim and two other women, a man was also seen accompanying them.

It is believed that all three women may have known each other prior to the alleged assault.

The victim is then seen walking away, before being found by the group that notified police.

The identity of the others involved is not yet known, nor is what kind of weapon may have been used.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the situation is an active investigation, though it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at (250)762-3300 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

