(pixabay file)

(pixabay file)

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at Colorado daycare guilty

Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty

A Colorado woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center was found guilty of child abuse and other charges Thursday.

Carla Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license, The Gazette reported. One of her employees also was convicted of 26 counts child abuse.

Police went to Mountain Play Place in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed. Although Faith repeatedly told an officer that no children were there, the officer could hear children’s music and a child’s cry from the basement, according to an arrest affidavit. Another officer discovered a small seam separating a false wall from the actual wall, the document said.

Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, the arrest affidavit said.

Vanessa Nagel, the mother of a child in the day care, said she was ecstatic about the verdict but said the trial was very emotional.

“It’s going to take help, for our kids especially, to move on after the trauma that they’ve gone through,” she said.

—The Associated Press

ChildcareCrime

Previous story
Speed a factor in fatal crash of 3 young hockey players in Surrey: police
Next story
Shuswap labour shortage: Businesses hiring, but can’t find employees

Just Posted

Beach goers have been urged to refain from swimming at Kal Beach for two weeks. (Contributed)
Swimming still not recommended at Coldstream’s Kal Beach

A controlled bur southwest of Desert Cove on the White Rock Lake wildfire near Vernon caused considerable smoke Aug. 24. (Mike Dennison photo)
Burn postponed again on White Rock Lake wildfire

For Rent Real Estate Sign in Front of House
Fraudster pockets $1,000 from Lumby resident in rental scam

BC Ambulance is taking an injured firefighter by ground ambulance for further treatment after arriving by helicopter to the airport in Vernon Aug. 26, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
VIDEO: White Rock Lake firefighter injured after 100-foot fall