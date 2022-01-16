Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

A woman’s body has been found at the Glenmore dog park on Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022. (Google image)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Glenmore dog park Sunday morning (Jan. 16).

Just before 8:45 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road. When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased woman whose death is believed to be suspicious.

Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence and speak to witnesses, said Const. Solana Paré. As the investigation is in its early stages, further information may be released once it becomes available.

Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.

