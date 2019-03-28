Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A dress code debate at British Columbia’s legislature has prompted some women staff and journalists to roll up their sleeves in protest. (Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press)

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

A dress code debate at B.C.’s legislature has prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in protest.

Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis says members of his office’s staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature.

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up.

In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire today.

Ennis says he will meet with the legislature’s clerk to discuss the issue and determine if a dress code update is required.

READ MORE: Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

The office of the sergeant-at-arms recently circulated a media conduct brochure that says men must wear shirts and ties but makes no mention of a dress code for women.

The Canadian Press

